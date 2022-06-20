FAYETTEVILLE — Kingston (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter is becoming a regular at the football camps held by the University of Arkansas.

Prior to Saturday’s football camp, McWhorter was measured at 6-foot-3 1/2 and weighed 276 pounds without shoes after just completing the eighth grade. When McWhorter first started showing up at Arkansas camps he wasn’t in the best shape. That all changed this year when he showed up with more weight, but distributed much better.

“I’m about 276 right now,” McWhorter said. “Started a diet a couple years ago. I’ve been sticking to that pretty much working out pretty much every day. I take one rest day a week. Gaining weight, but I’ve gotten slimmer.”

At Arkansas, McWhorter gets to work with Cody Kennedy who is the offensive line coach.

“I love these guys,” McWhorter said. “This is my favorite place. I came here last year, my first time, and I just fell in love. This is my fourth time back actually.”

McWhorter talked about what he’s hoping to get out of the camps.

“I’m just hoping to build relationships with all these guys,” McWhorter said. “I just hope they remember me in the future. Keep following me in high school and only time will tell what happens.”

McWhorter said he learns things each year from Kennedy that he is able to take back to his school and improve his game. McWhorter talked about what he feels best about his game right now.

“I feel more comfortable pass blocking because of my feet,” McWhorter said. “I have a great trainer down in Georgia. We’ve got my feet right. Right now I’m just working on my punch that’s what I need to improve the most.”

While he is young and still has several years left in the recruiting process he is keeping his options wide open.

“I pretty much like anyone who shows interest in me,” McWhorter said. “This summer I’ve had a lot of interest and I’m trying to keep building on that. No offers yet, but I’m building relationships”

Click here for camp video.