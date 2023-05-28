FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Baum-Walker Stadium has been selected as one of 16 NCAA regional sites.

Arkansas will host regionals for the 10th time in program history. The regional field will feature four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5 (if necessary).

Arkansas is one of a record eight SEC teams that will host a regional, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The full tournament selections and pairings will be announced on the NCAA Baseball selection show on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. A full release will be distributed and posted on NCAA.com before the show ends at 11:30 a.m.