FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt-senior Reid Bauer has been added to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday. The award annually recognizes the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Bauer is one of seven punters represented on the list from the SEC. The 49 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of FBS punters. The 2022 watch list was compiled based on the 2021 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists, the top 10 NCAA punters from 2021, the 2021 all-conference teams, the 2021 All-American teams, the 2022 preseason all-conference teams and eligible punters on the 2021 watch list.

As the primary punter for the Hogs in 2021, Bauer averaged 43.3 yards per punt while totaling 2,510 yards on 58 punts. Bauer placed 16 punts inside the 20-yard line and helped Arkansas’ field goal and extra point operation convert 20-of-24 field goal attempts and all 46 point after tries. Bauer also converted a pair of fakes with his legs and his arm, highlighted by a 32-yard touchdown pass to TE Blake Kern at Alabama on Nov. 20. The Magnolia, Texas, native became the first Razorback student-athlete to win the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award last season.

The complete list of candidates will be released on Nov. 2. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 8. The national body of FBS SIDs, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on Nov. 18. After the three finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December.

Arkansas opens the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against Cincinnati on ESPN. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.