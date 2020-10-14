Baseball Razorbacks set for Fall Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas opens the team’s fall series on Friday afternoon inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium.

The roster has been divided into two teams, with student assistant DJ Baxendale and volunteer assistant coach Bobby Wernes coaching the competing squads. The series opens Friday at 3 p.m. but due to Covid-19 fans will not be allowed to attend the fall series this year. Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 18 the series will be available on SEC Network+ starting with Game 2 at 1 p.m. The two teams will square off in a seven-game series with the intent to play all seven games. All seven games are scheduled for seven innings.

The Razorbacks are coming off a shortened season that saw the team go 11-5 before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Hogs were led by Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin, who were both picked in the limited Major League Baseball Draft in June. Kjerstad was picked second overall by Baltimore with Martin going in the third round to the Philadelphia Phillies. Van Horn’s Hogs return six players that started at least 13 of the team’s 16 games, including outfielder Christian Franklin who hit .381 with eight extra-base hits. On the mound, the team returns seven arms that started games last spring – including weekend starters Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander.

Game – Date – Time – Starting Pitchers (Red vs. Black)

Game 1 – Friday, Oct. 16 – 3 p.m. – LHP Caden Monke vs. RHP Connor Noland

Game 2 – Sunday, Oct. 18 – 1 p.m. on SECN+ – RHP Kole Ramage vs. RHP Caleb Bolden

Game 3 – Monday, Oct. 19 – 3 p.m. on SECN+ – RHP Zebulon Vermillion vs. LHP Patrick Wicklander

Game 4 – Wednesday, Oct. 21 – 3 p.m. on SECN+ – RHP Blake Adams vs. RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Game 5 – Friday, Oct. 23 – 3 p.m. on SECN+ – LHP Lael Lockhart vs. RHP Will McEntire

Game 6 – Saturday, Oct. 24 – 1 p.m. on SECN+ – TBA vs. TBA

Game 7 – Sunday, Oct. 25 – 1 p.m. on SECN+ – TBA vs. TBA

Red Team Black Team

Position Players Position Players

1 Robert Moore 4 Jalen Battles

3 Zack Gregory 5 Jacob Nesbit

6 Michael Brooks 7 Cayden Wallace

8 Braydon Webb 9 Clayton Gray

10 Matt Goodheart 11 Cason Tollett

12 Casey Opitz 15 Dylan Leach

14 Cullen Smith 19 Charlie Welch

16 Zac White 24 Bryce Matthews

17 Brady Slavens 25 Christian Franklin

44 Jackson Cobb 26 Ethan Bates

Pitchers Pitchers

18 Lael Lockhart 13 Connor Noland

21 Jacob Burton 20 Elijah Trest

27 Blake Adams 22 Jaxon Wiggins

28 Kole Ramage *29 Nate Wohlgemuth

32 Zack Morris 31 Caleb Bolden

34 Nick Griffin 33 Patrick Wicklander

36 Peyton Pallette 39 Evan Taylor

37 Caden Monke 40 Corey Spain

38 Mark Adamiak 41 Will McEntire

48 Heston Tole 43 Miller Pleimann

49 Liam Henry 45 Kevin Kopps

50 Matthew Magre 46 Tyler Cacciatori

58 Evan Gray 52 Louis Stallone

59 Issac Bracken 55 Gabriel Starks

88 Zebulon Vermillion 57 Nathan Rintz

*also listed as an outfielder