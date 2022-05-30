For the first time since 2015, the Arkansas Baseball team is heading on the road for the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks are a 2-seed, heading to Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional. Grand Canyon, Missouri State and OSU are the other teams slated to join them.

Arkansas finished the regular season 38-18 but lost 6 of their last 8 games.

The last time Arkansas went on the road for an NCAA Regional in 2015, they won the Stillwater Regional, beat Missouri State in the Super Regional, and made it to the College World Series.

Gametimes will be announced soon.