Baseball America Puts Razorbacks at Top of Facilities

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas plays its baseball games at Baum-Walker Stadium and continue to add outstanding facilities for the team.

Baseball America asked 90 Division I head coaches who has the best player development facilities in the country. Arkansas was at the top and four of the top five were from the SEC.

NEW COACHING CONFIDENTIAL.



We asked 90 Division I head coaches who has the best player development facilities in the country.



The consensus?



1. @RazorbackBSB

2. @VandyBoys

3. @HailStateBB

4. @WakeBaseball

5. @LSUbaseball



Full story: pic.twitter.com/qRov5reXMQ — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 6, 2020

Arkansas was national runner-up in 2018 and advanced to the College World Series again in 2019. Many felt this team would have made it for the third season in a row before the shutdown of the season due to COVID-19.

The UA continues to add to the facilities. Click here for a look at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Baseball Development Center.