FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the head coaching job at Tulsa according to multiple sources.

Odom has been at Arkansas for three years as a member of Sam Pittman’s first staff. Odom formerly was the head coach at Missouri where he went 25-25 in four years.

Tulsa is looking for a new head coach following the firing of Phillip Montgomery. In eight years with the Golden Hurricane, Montgomery was 43-53. Montgomery reportedly made approximately $1.8 million at Tulsa. Odom makes $1.85 million at Arkansas which is the highest amount any coordinator with the Hogs has received.

Odom isn’t the only candidate for the job however. Some of the other known candidates are Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion, who is a former player for Tulsa, Garrick McGee and Justin Fuente. McGee coaches wide receivers for Purdue and is from Tulsa. Fuente, who is also from Tulsa, is a former head coach at Memphis and Virginia Tech.

Arkansas’ coaches hit the road recruiting on Friday and will go back out on the road Sunday after the recruits leave to go home.