Barry Odom Already Making Recruiting Impact at Arkansas With 2022 Standout Isaac Thompson

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Missouri head coach Barry Odom watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Missouri has fired Odom. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, Nov. 30, because no announcement has been made. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — St. Louis (Mo.) University High School defensive back-wide receiver Isaac Thompson plans to visit Arkansas this winter.

Thompson, 6-0, 190, is one of the top recruits in Missouri in the Class of 2022. The early interest in Arkansas is because of the “love” for Barry Odom, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator.

While at Missouri, Odom was one of the five coaches to offer Thompson a scholarship. He also has offers from Minnesota (Dec. 5), Oklahoma State (Dec. 4), Washington State (Dec. 1) and Arizona (May 23). Missouri offered him on Aug. 1.

As a sophomore, Thompson played both ways for his high school. On offense, he completed 1 of 1 passes for 44 yards, rushed 13 times for 81 yards and caught 29 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Thompson had 37 tackles, including 17 solo, one for loss, a safety, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. He returned one kickoff for 29 yards and a punt for five more.

