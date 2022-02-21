Q. Our first question is from Razorback Redneck who asks: What did you think about the Tennessee game? It was ugly. Neither team could throw the ball into the ocean. But there was some serious defense being played.

A. On both sides and that had a lot to do with the lack of offense in that game. Tennessee shot 27% from the floor, 16% from three. That’s the lowest shooting percentage by a ranked opponent in BWA since 1996. That’s 26 years. Arkansas shot only slightly better. But the Hogs won the game with a three minute stretch from eight and a half to five and a half left in the game. A trio of three pointers did it. Two by Devo Davis and one by Chris Lykes. Arkansas made shots when the game was on the line. Down by nine with three to go Tennessee was forced to chase Chris Lykes around and foul him. He made four free throws in the last minute of the game. The Hogs scored seven points from the line late. That was the difference.

Q. Jumpty wants to know: What are your thoughts on Rick Barnes rant about officiating after the game on Saturday? He seemed especially upset about the charges and Jaylin Williams.

A. He probably came just short of getting fined and yet he may have done Arkansas’ SEC opponents a favor for the rest of the season. What he basically said was that a lot of Jaylin’s charges taken are actually blocking fouls. Said he is sliding his feet into position after the offensive player is in the air.

So does he have a point? The block/charge is the basketball equivalent of a bang, bang play at 1st in baseball, the kind they review in SEC games these days. That’s not practical in basketball. If you reviewed every one of these charging calls given to Jaylin you’d probably find a few of them reversed but to me he is as good as I’ve ever seen at drawing charges. Again, the question now is, will Barnes complaints change the way the refs make these calls. It will be interesting.

Q. A Tennessee fan was mad enough to post this on twitter: Arkansas wants to be in the top tier of the SEC so bad but it’s never going to happen. Always going to be known as a B+ Program.

Q. @BigPhil870 was having none of that. He responded: Talking down while talking to a program miles above them. They’ve never even sniffed a final 4.

A. These twitter wars get silly all the time. It never seems to matter how idiotic some fans make themselves look, they keep at it. Especially the ones who know nothing beyond the last few seasons. Zero knowledge of the history of SEC basketball. Apparently zero knowledge of the last two seasons as well. Last year Tennessee was 10-7 in SEC play. Arkansas went 13-4. Tennessee was one and done in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas made it to the Elite 8. The two are currently tied for third conference play. Arkansas has a slightly better overall record. So come on.

Q. teamOTIS asks: should Jaylin Williams head for the NBA after this season or stick around and keep developing at Arkansas? Also, is Jaylin the best player on the team?

A. He will stay or go based on his draft evaluation and how much he wants to come back. I have no idea what he will do. However, yes, he is the best player on the team and the only one who has good NBA potential, IMO.

It would be nice to see him play with next year’s class because there are at least three of them with NBA potential, maybe more.

Also, like most fans, I’d love to see Muss bring in another big through the portal to sub for and play alongside of Jaylin.

Hogfan88 wants to know: Can you explain the conference schedule rotation for SEC basketball? Ever since the league expanded to 14 teams, 18 games and eliminated divisions, I have been unsure of the rotation pattern for playing teams once and others twice? How do you see it changing when Oklahoma and Texas joins?

A. Each team plays the other 13 teams at least once in a season. In addition, each team has what is referred to as a “permanent opponent.” Teams play three permanent opponents twice in a season. For Arkansas the permanent opponents are Missouri, Texas A&M & LSU. To fill out the 18 game schedule, two more teams are played twice in a season and those two teams rotate year-to-year.

What will happen when the conference goes to 16 teams? I can only guess but I’d say each team plays the other 15 once every season and either three permanent opponents are played twice in a season or three rotating teams are played twice in a season.

Q. Alex4Hogs88 asks: With one series in the books of the 2022 baseball season, how are we feeling about the Diamond Hogs?

A. A total surprise for me. I felt like pitching would be an issue but Arkansas would be so dominant at the plate it could outscore the Redbirds. Well the Hogs outscored ISU in two of three games but both of those were nail-biters and of course that season opening loss was a shocker. The first at home by Arkansas since the early 80s.

However the pitching was very good. Much better than I expected and Arkansas remained number two in the country the D1 Baseball poll in spite of the fact that several others like, Ole Miss and LSU won their series in blowout fashion. That’s probably an indication of the quality of the opponent Arkansas played as opposed to teams some of the others played.

Q. Dennis Denny says: It appeared that one team came to play. After the last game in that stadium….one would think the remaining members of THAT team would come to the field for some redemption. Obviously, they did not. It was not a pretty way to end an opening day tradition.

A. Until I read this question I had not considered that Arkansas ended last season with back-to-back losses at home. But don’t be so quick to lay this on the returning players.

Four of the top five hitters over the weekend were all returning players. Chris Lanzilli, a grad transfer from Wake Forest, was the only newcomer to hit .300 through the weekend. The other three, two transfers and a freshmen, are all hitting .250 or below.

It’s what we saw this with the basketball team. You bring talented players in but it may take a while for them to adjust to their new teammates, new coaches and new environment.

The real problem was a lack of timely hitting and yes, some of the veterans didn’t step up in critical situations but to me your shot at them is over the top.

Q. Dennis Denny says: We’ve had pitching problems since we had to hire a new pitching coach a couple of years ago. We get what are supposed to be good pitchers but they don’t seem to improve. As a matter of fact, they seem to regress in some instances.

A. Sorry but this is nonsense. Did you forget about Kevin Kopps, the first ever relief pitcher to win the Golden Spikes award? So Matt Hobbs coaches the best player in college baseball but he doesn’t know what he’s doing? Look, Arkansas won its share of games last year with hitting and defense but there were plenty of games where the overall pitching, not just Kopps, was the difference. So this team was number one just about the entre season and somehow the pitching was bad? No way.

But now let’s look at the current staff and all those zeros. Arkansas had six pitchers on the mound this weekend who did not give up a run. Six in one weekend.

Let’s go to the starting rotation. Hagen Smith is a true freshman, 18 years old. He went six full innings on Saturday, scatted five hits and struck out five. One of the best debuts ever for a true freshman pitcher at Arkansas. Jaxon Wiggins, the Sunday starter, went five innings, struck out five and gave up just one run. Finally Connor Noland, also went five innings, giving up just five hits with five K’s. He did allow two runs.

Pitching problems? Players get worse under Matt Hobbs? Give me a break.

Q. About the shock of Arkansas’ first home loss in a season opener since 1981 Kyle Shinn says: Ya’ll are so worried lol, they beat us last March as well.

A. Actually it was two years ago in a midweek game not long before the rest of the season was cancelled because of COVID. But you do have a point. Illinois State does seem to come to Fayetteville with an attitude.

Q. little wheezy asks: What are your thoughts on DVH’s reference to “shenanigans” that he sees from other teams in the league? It certainly brought out the naysayers online who accused DVH of being a no-fun coach.

A. You can divide those naysayers into two groups. 1. Fans of teams who assume he was talking about their team. 2. Younger fans who think baseball is more exciting when opposing teams trash talk each other.

Most of us who cover Hog baseball are convinced that DVH was referring to Ole Miss, although there was a clear reference to Alabama too. My guess is, Van Horn knows that it’s tough to get his guys to hold back when that kind of stuff is going on and he wanted to explain that publicly. If you listened to the entire quote on the subject you know that he also said if the trash talking gets beyond what he thinks is tolerable he will give his players the green light to go back at the other team.

What do I think? I’m an old guy who, like Van Horn, would prefer to watch baseball instead of constant bickering between two teams. I also think there’s a point where the umps should intervene and tone it down.

Trash talking is for fans in the seats. They pay to sit and go off. I don’t mind some of it from the players but there’s a point where it takes away from the game.

Q. @mousetown says: What is going on with baseball? I live in central Arkansas. Don’t get to Baum much but I have friends who feel betrayed by the new season ticket policy, the parking changes and apparently a new way of dealing with traffic.

A. We’ve addressed this before. Arkansas baseball is a hot ticket right now and the athletic department knows it. So because they have to play the bills clearly Hunter Yurachek and his staff have made a decision to hike the prices and donation levels while moving the seats of those who don’t want to pay extra, no matter how long they’ve had their seats.

Remember those fans who do the chicken dance in the 6th inning behind the first base dugout? Well, some of them are still around but most have moved down the line almost to the new performance center.

As for parking, I figured that would happen. Those paying the most for season tickets will park north of the stadium. The others will move across Razorback Road to the east lot.

I did ask about traffic flow this weekend. I was told that nothing has changed. There might be a parking attendant or two who are new on the job but it is the view of the athletic department that the east lot emptied faster than it typically does on opening weekend.

Q: hobhog wants to know: Why no word on Pittman’s contract? And any thoughts on why he changed from Judy Henry?

A. I have been told he was looking for an agent who was more aggressive. If that’s true he found one. Jimmy Sexton is about as aggressive as it gets.

Pittman’s only statement on the matter was that it had more to do with making sure he got enough money for his assistant coaches to keep them.

As for why nothing has been announced on his contract, I can only assume that Sexton and Hunter Yurachek have not come to an agreement yet.

Q. robs4516 want to know: Coach Pittman looks to be making progress on the recruiting front but what are your thoughts on how successful he will be long term? Do you think the Arkansas program has a built-in upper ceiling in the SEC?

A. I cannot see into the future but it looks good to me. Recruiting has improved in each of his first three classes and currently Pitman and his coaches are in the top five nationally in recruiting for 2023. That will probably drop some but if they finish close to the top 10 that will be a huge three-year jump and no, I don’t see a built-in upper ceiling limit in recruiting for this team. I’ve always said that the right coach with the right staff could destroy the notion that Arkansas can’t recruit with the top teams in the country. Frank Broyles did it in the 60’s with terrible facilities.

Q. We’ll close Ask Mike out today with some humor. About the announcement for open tryouts for students wanting a spot on the Hog football team Dave Griffin says: Oh, if I were a younger man…

I still wouldn’t make it.

A. The tryouts are for students. So unless you’re a 35 year old student it doesn’t matter.

Q. Bobby George admits: Well, I wouldn’t make it as a player but think I would make a GREAT assistant coach.

A. Nice try. The tryouts are for spot on the team, not on the coaching staff.

Q. Jeannette Berlau Falkner likes it but reminds us that there are some rules. She posts: Tryout participants must have played football in high school or college and must bring their own football workout apparel and equipment.

A. Rules. There always rules to spoil the fun.