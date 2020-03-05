Bailey Repeats On SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second consecutive year, Arkansas senior Adrio Bailey has been named to the SEC Community Service Team in a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition by the conference office.
This marks the 22nd year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball.
Bailey uses his infectious out-going personality to be the “glue” of the Razorback men’s basketball program and be a positive representative for the University in the community. His service off the court includes visits to Katherine’s Place (an assisted living center) and Boys and Girls Club. In addition to his service in the community, Bailey is a three-year member of SAAC and two-year member of the SEC Men’s Basketball Leadership Council. As part of his SAAC service, Bailey has participated in Sweat Hawgs (elementary program focusing on health and wellness), Book Hogs (encourages students at the elementary school level to enjoy reading), Shop with SAAC (raising money and going shopping with several deserving kids in the Fayetteville community) and Lift Up America (NWA Food Bank to help bring the gift of food to the area’s less fortunate).
2020 SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Adrio Bailey, Arkansas
Austin Wiley, Auburn
Anthony Duruji, Florida
Rayshaun Hammonds, Georgia
Nate Sestina, Kentucky
Marshall Graves, LSU
Franco Miller Jr., Ole Miss
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Reed Nikko, Missouri
Nathan Nelson, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Wendell Mitchell, Texas A&M
Isaiah Rice, Vanderbilt
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.