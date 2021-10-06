Back-To-Back: Hogs Capture Blessings Collegiate Invitational Title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 1 Arkansas Women’s Golf successfully defended its Blessings Collegiate Invitational title on Wednesday afternoon, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs swept away the ten-team field on their home course. Arkansas (295-274-286—855) crushed the competition, finishing at nine-under, 19 strokes better than UCLA, who finished in second. When they last won the event, they beat runner-up LSU by 18 strokes. For Taylor, all five of her lineup players finished in the top 20.

Redshirt senior Brooke Matthews continues to make her name as one of the best amateurs in the game right now, as she went back-to-back at the BCI, ending the round holding up another trophy (72-66-74—212). Matthews finished the tournament at four-under, the only player in the 52-person field to finish the event under par. Matthews becomes the first Razorback to win back-to-back events in a season since Maria Fassi did it in 2017-18 (Lady Puerto Rico Classic, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Evans-Derby Experience). Her 66 was also the best single round played in the tournament, and matched her own Blessings course record. The Rogers product finished the event with a 74 in round three, her first round of the season so far over par.

Following right behind Matthews was sophomore Cory Lopez, who finished the BCI as the event’s runner-up (73-69-74—216). For Lopez, the second place mark was the best placement of her career. Lopez matched Matthews on the final day, shooting a 74, collecting three birdies on the day. Her next best career finish also came at the BCI, where she finished tied for 11th.

Junior Kajal Mistry matched the best finish of her career at the 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational, ending up tied for fourth when all was said and done. Mistry saved her best for last, carding a two-under 70 in round three. She was on fire out of the gate, playing four of her first eight holes as birdies. It was the second top-five finish for Mistry so far in her career.

The fourth Hog in the top 10, Miriam Ayora tallied a ninth-place finish at the BCI. After only playing in two events last season, and finishing 79th at the Cougar Classic, Ayora put it all together, finishing the event at two-over (74-68-76—218). It was the first top-10 finish of her young career, and her 68 in round two was the best single round score of her career.

Junior Julia Gregg ran through the tape on Wednesday afternoon, shooting a 68 in round three, the best of any Hog on the final day of the tournament. After finishing round two tied for 37th, Gregg (79-76-68—223) shot all the way up to 17th by the end of round three. For Gregg, it was the sixth time in her career breaking the top 20.

Arkansas’ individuals, Ffion Tynan and Ximena Gonzalez, finished tied for 26th and 49th, respectively.