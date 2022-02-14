Q: On Saturday the basketball Hogs suffered their first loss in a month. Justin Freeman predicted it. He says: I knew this was going to happen after beating Auburn. They were exhausted from that game. Couldn’t recover in time for Bama.

A. I don’t think they were physically exhausted but I do think the way Arkansas beat Auburn with that massive crowd and monster celebration afterward was a great example of what Nick Saban calls “rat poison.” It was going to be hard coming down from that game and getting back up. Plus ‘Bama is a really tough matchup with its post defense and the way those guys shoot threes. It was made worse with the two quick fouls by J.D. Notae. Their best point guard and the second leading scorer in the SEC sat on the bench for almost all of the first half. And when he came back it took him until late in the game to get untracked. Arkansas did come come out of it with a one point loss when it looked like those guys might get blown out. I too pretty much thought they’d lose that game. And look, maybe it was a good time for it. Hopefully they’ll bounce back on Tuesday because Missouri will be gunning for them after that earlier blowout in Fayetteville.

Q. Pigsfeat wants to know: Your thoughts on the ending of the Ark/Ala basketball game? Reverse call on Devo throwing ball off defender. Hogs waiting so long to take a (terrible) shot. Did Hogs or Tide knock the rebound out? And why didn’t Hogs call T.O. after rebounding missed FT? Thanks

A. It’s was another one of those video reviews where you ask yourself what’s the point of the refs even watching it? Clearly couldn’t see what was obvious. It was a big call because Arkansas should have gotten the ball back with a one point lead and 1:40 to go. But it’s important to point out that the Hogs still came back later and got the lead. ‘Bama scored four more points after that on point blank shots in the paint. They probably got away with a push off on what was the winning shot but most of the time you’re not going to get that call.

The Notae miss at the end, he’s your best shooter and Muss has a history of not calling time outs in those type situations but he did say it was not a shot Notae should have taken. If you look there’s a clear opening between two defenders. Notate shot a three which Arkansas did not need when he could have gotten closer and shot a two.

As for not calling time out on the Devo Davis rebound with 3.4 seconds left, Muss said that the players work on that situation all the time in practice. Devo shot a little too early. He could have gotten closer than a mid court shot but that’s splitting hairs.

Q. Robbie Goodman says: FTs were the difference. Notae missed the front end of a 1 and 1. Also Toney’s technical turned out to be huge. They hit both while he went 1 for 2.

A. I agree with that too. Arkansas shot 70% from the line but Notae and Jaylin Williams each missed important free throws. The Toney technical was a bonehead move because he would have had two free throws to tie the game. Bama walked away from that situation with a three point lead but look, that happened with a minute left in the first half. There was way too much that happened after that to single out the technical as changing the game.

@mousetown wants to know: Did you change your thinking on why Arkansas should not rush the court if they beat Auburn. If so why?

A. I did change my mind. My general thinking was, don’t rush the court for beating a basketball team with a program that is below your team’s program. It’s not about how good a team is in a particular season but what’s the history of that program? So if Arkansas beats an undefeated and number one Kentucky team yeah, rush the court.

Arkansas has been to five Final Fours, finished as the national third place team in 78, was a national runner up in 95 and national champions in 94. Plus Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight last season. Auburn has done none of that.

But I failed to realize how badly Hog fans wanted to show up in force and show the rest of college basketball what Arkansas basketball is all about.

Storming the court wasn’t about Auburn. It was about that arena going nuts for the entire game, filled with 20,000 fans. It was about signaling that what this program had in the 90’s is coming back.

The publicity from the win and the celebration on TV afterward was a huge boost in recruiting and Muss is already recruiting on a high level.

Hopefully the same atmosphere will exist when Kentucky comes to town. Hopefully many more crowds of 19-20 thousand will follow over the next few years. But no more storming the court. In future games let Muss and the players come into the stands and celebrate there.

Q. teamOTIS asks: What did you think of the shirtless Mussleman? Did he live up to his name of being a Muscleman?

A. There aren’t many coaches who could pull that off without looking silly. Especially those 50 and over. His body fan content must be under 10%. Maybe he needs to share his diet plan with us. Is he a low carb guy? Keto and all that stuff. I’m told that he’s on a treadmill all the time. I used to have a treadmill. Didn’t use it.

But what I want to know is, how did he get his shirt off and back on wearing that arm sling? Considering how painful his shoulder is after surgery, that could not have been easy.

Q. Wood asks: After seeing what Bud Walton Arena is like with 20,000 crazy fans in the seats do you think Hunter Yurachek might be rethinking removing upper deck seats to add more skyboxes? The Auburn game showed the rest of college basketball that the Bud is the best environment in college basketball.

A. First of all he’s never said anything publicly about doing that. It’s a rumor. If he is thinking about it, yes, hopefully he’s changed his mind. I’ve looked the the building and there appears to be a way to build a support structure and change the outside of the building near the top in order to put sky boxes on top of the upper deck seats. That would add seats, not take seats away.

We’ll see.

Q. About the fine that SEC slapped on Arkansas for fans rushing the court, Travis Fetters says: The University of Arkansas pays more for advertising yearly than the $250,000. Think of it as advertising these kids and this program. We are money ahead this time.

A. I agree. The amount of the fine does not come close to the publicity that Arkansas got. So pay the fine and be happy. I just have an issue with the SEC saying, You did something bad. You let your fans storm the court so pay us $250,000. But then the SEC turns right around and puts up video of the court storming on its Twitter site to promote SEC basketball. It’s like, shame on you but wow, isn’t this great for us?

Q. Alex4Hogs88 says: This Bryan Harsin stuff is making me go down memory lane. At what point do you believe Chad Morris lost our players? Looking back, he just came off as a real jerk (Like Harsin).

A. I would not compare Harsin and Chad Morris. Harsin was successful at both Arkansas State and Boise State and he won six games his first year in the SEC. Morris was a complete bust. Four wins in two years. No SEC wins.

I view Harsin as a hard nosed coach who came to Auburn, found a bunch of entitled players who were underachieving, and lowered the boom on them. Guys like Bo Nix, who was up and down as a quarterback and would get into arguments with his coaches and teammates on the sidelines, hit the portal. But the players who stayed said, Yeah, he’s tough but we need that.

Morris lost the fans starting in the Colorado State game in year one when he wimped out and punted on 4th and one from midfield after pushing all that, “left lane, hammer” down stuff.

The players were around him every day and I suspect that they had him pegged as a BS artist before that.

Morris had two bad coordinators. His defensive coordinator was basically building up money for retirement. His offensive coordinator was an awful quarterbacks coach. They got worse under him, not better.

I don’t know what’s going to happen to Harsin. He’s back for another season. But regardless, Chad Morris doesn’t belong in the same sentence with Harsin.

Q. MuskogeeHogFan asks: What would be the most underachieving football team since 2007 (the last 15 years) with the talent they had on the team at that time and why did they tend to underachieve?

A. It would have to be the ’07 team. If you’re good enough to beat LSU at LSU, a team that won the national championship, how do you end up with an 8-5 record? LSU beat the ’06 Razorbacks in Little Rock and that Arkansas team won 10 games. The ’07 team lost to Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee. Arkansas had D-Mac, Felix Jones, and Peyton Hillis on that team and a good quarterback in Casey Dick. They had Marcus Monk, London Crawford and Reggie Fish as receivers. Jonathan Luigs at center. D.J. Williams at tight end. The defense had veteran players as well. On paper that was a better team than the ’06 Razorbacks.

Our own D.J. Williams says anger by a lot of fans toward Houston Nutt after all the stuff that went down the year before had a negative effect on the team. The players liked Nutt and were frustrated by all the message board stuff. Plus they knew that Frank Broyles was about to be replaced and a lot of them didn’t like that. It was just an unsettling time for the players.

Q. parallaxpig says: You have discussed future/current building projects such as BWA & Baum-Walker. Does the athletic department have a public list of wants (future building projects) they are currently raising money for? Can you share what you do know is on that wish list.

A. Back when Jeff Long was AD you could go to arkansasrazorbacks.com and they had some renderings of future projects that they were considering. There’s not anything like that on the current website. We know that Hunter Yurachek is exploring fund raising for a renovation of Bud Walton Arena because he has mentioned in publicly.

There was supposed to be a major renovation of the Tyson Indoor Track with a new entrance and upper deck seating on the east end to increase capacity but that was dropped at least for the time being in favor of some upgrades to the track itself.

Dave van Horn has mentioned the need for more seats at Baum Stadium but he also said that other sports should probably come first. He specifically mentioned the softball complex. I think sometime in the future Barnhill will be replaced with a new Volleyball/Gymnastics facility. A multi story parking deck on that spot would serve the east side skyboxes and suites for football. A new volleyball/gymnastics facility could be constructed across the street from the football practice fields. If Hunter wants to pay me I’ll come up with a list of future projects and hire an architect to draw up some concepts.

Q. TL Slaten says: Hog baseball is just around the corner. I can’t wait. Who are the big names coming into this season.

A. Looks like Connor Noland will be on the mound for the first game. He’s been looking good. Cayden Wallace has been knocking the cover off the ball in scrimmages and DVH says he has a chance to be a great center fielder. They’ve got a transfer catcher who’s a home run hitter but according to our Nick Petraccione the biggest addition to the team should be freshman first baseman Peyton Stovall who turned down first round draft money out of high school to come to Arkansas. He’s projected as the second best freshman in all of college baseball this season. He batted .505 his senior year with 14 home runs. He’s a base stealer. Keep your eye on him when the season starts on Friday.

Q. Eddy Lynn wants to know: What do you think about the Razorback baseball jersey NIL deal that Robert Moore just announced?

A. I like it. It was the use of player’s jerseys as merchandise revenue for athletic departments that led to the NIL that we have today. I think this is the best way to generate money for players. Fans like to wear the jerseys of their favorite players. Now those players will a cut from the sales. I’ll bet D-Mac would love to have a part of the money generated from number 5 Arkansas football jerseys in the mid 2000’s.

MDW wants to know: With the college baseball season starting this week, what three predictions will you make for the Razorback team this year?