FAYETTEVILLE, ARK., August 25, 2023 – Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC), announced two additions from the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team to their roster for the upcoming season — Jeremiah Davenport and El Ellis and a renewed partnership with Jalen Graham. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization, which was created two years ago, also announced the local non-profits each of these student-athletes will work with and promote.

Jalen Graham, an Arkansas Men’s basketball returning athlete, will continue his partnership with the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers and Springdale. Jeremiah Davenport, a +1000 scoring transfer from Cincinnati, will partner with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). El Ellis, an All ACC guard transfer from Louisville, will partner with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma (RMHC).

“Jalen Graham was an outstanding advocate for us last season by raising community awareness concerning food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas, and Samaritan’s programs that center around that issue,” said Debbie Rambo, Executive Director of Samaritan Community Center. “We are thrilled to be working with Jalen again this season as he focuses on the fight against childhood hunger through our SnackPacks for Kids program,” said Rambo.

Karen Pantello, Chair, Board of Directors for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Arkansas, said her organization is beyond excited to work with Davenport. “We’ve had the opportunity to visit with Jeremiah a few times and learn more about his personal experience with mental health after the loss of his father, and we have no doubt he will serve as an excellent ambassador to help raise awareness of the importance of mental health across the state of Arkansas as he shares his personal story with others.” said Pantello.

Erin Thomas, Community Development & Media Relations Manager of the Ronald McDonald House, said El Ellis will help bring more awareness to their organization this year. “We are just so excited to work with El Ellis this coming season and we know he will do an amazing job off the court to help educate the NWA community on how they can help support their local Ronald McDonald House.” said Thomas.