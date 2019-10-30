At Least One More True Freshman Expected to See Action on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has four games remaining and it appears at least one more true freshman will see the field this week.

Tight end Hudson Henry hasn’t played yet, but Chad Morris said Wednesday that is about the change.

“And we anticipate playing Hudson this week,” Morris said. “I think he’s really been developing and coming along really well for us. So we’re excited about seeing him on the field a little bit this week.”

Henry is the fourth in his family to play for the Hogs. His father Mark was a four-year letterman on the offensive line from 1988-91. Hunter Henry was a tight end from 2013-15 who won the Mackey Award following the 2015 season. Hayden Henry is a junior linebacker who is seeing extensive action for the third year in a row.

Another freshman Arkansas fans would like to see get into action is quarterback KJ Jefferson. Last week, redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones saw action for the first time this season.

“We’ve rotated those guys around with John Stephen getting some time with the ones and KJ was in there getting some reps as he has for the last several weeks and doing a good job, a really good job,” Morris said. “Just trying to make sure that we just keep him developing and on track for what we do.”

Do you have some packages for Jefferson?

“Yeah, he’s got some things that he’s focused on that we can do with him and he feels comfortable with,” Morris said. “And so, yes.”

Running back A’Montae Spivey also hasn’t played this season. Morris was asked if it’s possible he plays in these final games?

“Doing really well,” Morris said. “A young man that we’d like to get in at some point to give him some reps over the next several weeks and see when the opportunity presents itself.

“A guy that’s very electric with the ball in his hands and again, like some of our younger guys, they’re just slowly are learning the system and learning what we’re asking of them. And they’ve got some really good players ahead of them. So they’ve just got to wait their turn and be ready when that opportunity happens.”

True freshman defensive back Hudson Clark is a walk-on who is out for remainder of season.

“He did, it was last Friday,” Morris said.

Two true freshmen who have made strong showings this season are wide receivers Treylon Burks and Trey Knox. Morris hopes to get them more involved this week.

“Yeah, we’ve got to be able to utilize our playmakers out in space,” Morris said. “That’s part of our game planning, is making sure we get those guys opportunities to make plays.”

Arkansas and Mississippi State will play Saturday at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.