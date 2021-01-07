Assigning Stars to Arkansas’ Signees

FAYETTEVILLE — So far Arkansas has added 24 scholarship players to the Class of 2021 with three more openings remaining.

Recruiting services such as Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN assign stars to prospects ranging from 2-5. Obviously there’s not many five-star prospects in the classes. That is the elite of the elite.

It’s a task to try and rate each prospect in the nation though most five stars are easy to grade. I have seen such prospects in person as running back Darren McFadden, Vince Young, Jeremy Shockey, Treylon Burks, Jerry Eckwood, Basil Shabazz and others. Some of those were before stars were assigned to recruits and some never were given a five-star grade. But all on that list deserved a five-star grade.

Probably the most interesting of that group was Shockey at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College. He was a 1999 graduate of Ada (Okla.) High School, full qualifier and was overlooked in the recruiting wars. I was in Miami, Okla., at an NEO game one night to watch another prospect, but it was Shockey who stole the show. He had gone to junior college hoping to find a four-year school. When the University of Miami (Fla.) lost some prospects they eventually turned to Shockey after one season at junior college and the rest was history.

For the fun of it I will attempt to give a grade to each new Razorback with no reflection on what the services have given them.

They will be listed by stars, but not in any particular order, but instead listed by position.

Four Stars

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City (Texas)

Raheim Sanders, WR, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 247, Little Rock Parkview

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, 6-5, 335, Charlotte Transfer (Carthage, Texas)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Jalen Williams, DL, 6-3, 310, Jones College (Miss.)

Cameron Ball, DL, 6-5, 303, Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Three Stars

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 165, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, DeSoto (Texas)

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 290, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-9, 292, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-1, 275, Vian (Okla.)

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Chris Paul, LB, 6-1, 245, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Keuan Parker, CB, 6-0, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Trent Gordon, CB, 5-11, 188, Penn State Transfer (Manvel, Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Jayden Johnson, S, 6-2, 193, Cedartown (Ga.)

Cameron Little, K, 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore