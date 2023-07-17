Kenny Oliver asks: Why is the media so bad at predicting how the coming SEC football season will play out each year? Seems like in that Media Days poll they get the easy part right with Georgia & Alabama winning their divisions but after that they are clueless.

Alyssa: If I had to answer like Mike Irwin, I would say it’s because a lot of the Media in attendance over the recent years when it was in Hoover, AL, was strongly Alabama biases. Only those in attendance can vote on the poll, not all media who covers the league. It’s a small sample size of the media who cover the league throughout the season. I remember in 2014 someone voted for Arkansas to win the SEC West. They finished 2-6 in league play that year.

Courtney: This is my biggest issue when it comes to SEC Media Days and I talked about it on the radio this week. The media latches on to any storyline that they like that year, so last season it was “LSU is gonna suffer because Brian Kelly is way out of his league in the SEC.” They predicted LSU to finish fifth, they ended up finishing at the top. The media loved that the Texas A&M Aggies had a top ranked recruiting class last year so they picked them to finish second, and what ended up happening? They were at the bottom of the pack. Those storylines don’t play out like the media thinks they will, so that’s why they are bad at picking how it will go.

Q. ParallaxPig asks: What’s your favorite and not so favorite part of “Talkin Season”?

Alyssa: My favorite part of “Talkin’ Season” is there is something to talk about. We can basically talk about whatever we want, make crazy predictions, gossip about what is going to happen during the upcoming season. It’s fun to talk about those things because people can have fun with it. My least favorite part of “Talkin” Season” is just that. Talking gets old. It’s exhausting. By the time fall camp gets started I’m ready to talk about real football.

Courtney: My favorite part is getting to hear from all the coaches before things really amp up in fall camp. We get to see a different side of these guys at SEC Media Days. Sam Pittman was hilarious on the podium last year, talking about his most played artist on the jukebox and telling the media about how he wishes people wouldn’t climb on his hog statue at his Hot Springs house. When Mike Leach was there, he would entertain the crowd by talking about anything but football and it’s always fun to see that side of the coaches. My not so favorite part is how a lot of it is “coach speak” and predictions. We get so many answers to those questions during fall camp, but waiting around for fall camp to begin is so boring and long. Sometimes you hate just talking about it all, you just want it to begin!

Q. Hawgredneck says: I see problems in college softball if Oklahoma continues to dominate every year. They need some competition. And what’s up with them getting to host the Women’s World Series every year?

Alyssa: First off, Oklahoma’s proximity to Oklahoma City and the WCWS is happenstance. It’s been in OKC since 1990, long before Oklahoma’s rise to dominance in the sports. It’s been within the last 10 years that Patto Gasso really got the program running at the highest level and winning national championships. You can’t forget how dominant UCLA, Arizona and other PAC12 teams were back in the day. My alma mater, FSU has competed for a title three times in recent years, winning in 2019, and falling to OU twice. The competition is there, but we are witnessing a run with OU we only see in sports every now and then. Appreciate the run they are on knowing it’s not going to last forever.

Courtney: First of it, it’s hosted in Oklahoma City, not because of Oklahoma, but because it’s been a hub of softball for a long long long time. It’s actually been the home of USA Softball since 1966, so not because of the Sooners. To address you concerns of them dominating every year, it’s a valid concern, especially when they are bringing that domination to the SEC soon. However, I think Courtney Deifel has been laying the groundwork for the Hogs to possibly be the ones to knock them off of their throne. Deifel just hired on DJ Gasso to her staff, the son of legendary Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso. She’s also bringing in a very talented freshman class and some impressive transfers.

Q. DevilDog on Hogville asks: Does the U of A or any official outlet have tickets for sale to the “Battle for Atlantis” in November. Most attempts I have made to find tickets for sale involve booking accomodations at Atlantis. What’s the best course of action to find them and purchase more directly?

Alyssa: Man, I wish I had a better answer for you, but I think that’s the track you have to go on. It looks like the “Battle For Atlantis” sells packages on their own site for the event. Sign me up for a trip though. I’ve been wanting to go down that waterslide under the aquarium for years.

Courtney: I have scoured the internet for this answer and the only thing I can find for you ticket wise is from the Atlantis website itself. They are selling ticket packages for the event. They are starting at $120 and will give you access to your team’s three games. They have full tournament packages that give you access to all 12 games which start at $504.

Q. G-Off asks: Courtney, I know you love your college hoops and I don’t think this has been asked of you yet, but what’s your ideal starting five for this upcoming Arkansas basketball season?

Courtney: This is an incredibly tough question to answer since I haven’t been in any practices or have seen how these players gel together. I think my starting five for the start of the season is gonna be a mix of young and old. You have to put returners Devo Davis and Trevon Brazile in the lineup. I like the experience that El Ellis brings to the roster and would love to see him at the point guard position. Then the last two spots, I’m gonna see how the two new guys do in Baye Fall and Layden Blocker. They were both incredibly talented at the high school level and it will be interesting to see how they do to start off the season. Having said that, there’s so much talent on this year’s roster, I’m sure we will see a changing starting five early on in the season.

Alyssa: What Courtney said.

Q. T.L. Slaten asks: Do you forsee any crowd behavior issues with the new sports bar on top of the NEZ at DWRRS? I like the idea that it’s separated from regular seating. Anybody up there knows what to expect.

Alyssa: I think Arkansas has put a lot of thought into how things are going to run and be handled. I believe they will have separate tickets for Big Red’s that will regulate how many people are up there, as well as regulations on how many drinks people can buy. Just like they did when they originally added alcohol into the sporting facilities on campus, they have gone through all worst-case scenarios during the planning process. I don’t see anyone causing major problems.

Courtney: I don’t think it will be too rowdy up there, especially since you have to get another ticket to go up there. Also, there’s limits on how many drinks you can get up there too. Hunter Yurachek and the rest of the athletic department probably thought of that way before this was even brought up. They also based it off of the Bases Loaded Landing at Baum-Walker and even though there’s plenty of drinks up there, I don’t ever see them having problems.

Q. Marty Bryde’s Proxy asks: What do each of you like about Arkansas and covering the Razorbacks, as opposed to other places you’ve worked or lived?

Alyssa: I’ve loved Fayetteville since I moved here in 2013. It’s why I’ve chosen to stay and invest in this place and the PTN. I respect the passion Hog fans have for their school and their state, and eventually when I’m no longer covering the Hogs in my career (whenever that is) I will too root for Arkansas. This is one of my favorite places in the country. Being from VA, the east coast will always have a special place in my heart. I love to travel around the country, but Fayetteville is home.

Courtney: I’ve said this before on the show, but I absolutely love the passion that Razorback fans have. They care about every single sport from golf to softball to football, it doesn’t matter what it is, they support it all. I covered FSU, Florida and Alabama in Panama City Beach and while the fans are supportive, they are not like the Hogs. Razorback fans are just different and that’s truly been the best part about working here so far.

Q. Porked Tongue asks: What is your favorite thing about working with Mike?

A: The stories. They are endless, and repetitive, but they are always fun to listen too. The things Mike remembers from games and moments in his career is incredible. I’ve learned a lot listening him tell stories on air, in the office, and on line in his articles he writes. He’s one of a kind, even when he’s grumpy.

Courtney: Like Alyssa said, I love Mike Irwin’s stories. He has a story about literally everything and even if he tells you one for the 30th time, it’s still just as great as the first time. Also, I’ve learned so much from Mike in the short time I’ve worked with him and it’s been an absolute joy learning from one of the best in the business. Can’t wait to work with him for many more years!