With another weekend of solid performances, Arkansas remained No. 3 in this week’s USTFCCCA women’s national rating index while Texas and Florida swapped No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

The rest of the top 10 this week includes LSU, Kentucky, Texas Tech, BYU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. In addition to six SEC teams among the top 10, there are four more among the top 30 with Tennessee (15), South Carolina (19), Alabama (23), and Auburn (30).

A trio of performances this past weekend by the Razorbacks ranked second on the Arkansas all-time list.

Lauren Gregory posted an 8:53.76 as the top collegian in the Husky Classic 3,000m to challenge the UA record of 8:52.57. Shafiqua Maloney produced the second fastest 800m performance in school history as her collegiate leading 2:01.74 only trails the school record 2:01.22 Maloney set last year.

In the 4×400 relay, the Razorbacks won in 3:28.39 and came within three tenths of a second of the 3:38.07 school record set last season.

Among the conference rating index, the Razorbacks remain in the No. 1 position, with a score of 443.76, over Florida (364.68), Kentucky (289.39), LSU (286.35), Ole Miss (232.58), and Tennessee (219.93).

In updated event rankings, with the top four individual marks per school computed, Arkansas is the national leader in three events, which includes the 400, 60 hurdles, and pole vault. The Razorbacks are tied for second in the mile and hold the second position in the 3,000m.

The Razorbacks host the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday, February 18, and then head into postseason with the SEC Championships (College State, Texas) on Feb. 25-26 and the NCAA Championships (Birmingham, Alabama) on March 11-12.