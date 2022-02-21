MELBOURNE, Fla. – Junior Kajal Mistry jumped up 16 spots on the leaderboard helping the sixth-ranked University of Arkansas women’s golf team to a second-round 294 at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla., Monday.

Mistry was one of three Razorbacks who played the back nine even on the day but her even par front nine helped the Johannesburg, South Africa, native make the biggest move for the Arkansas counting five players. Mistry is plus-5 for the tournament and is tied for 40th overall shooting 77-72=149.

Junior Julia Gregg remains in the top spot for the Razorbacks and is tied for 19th with one round remaining at the par 72, 6,472-yard Suntree Country Club Classic Course. Gregg shot 72-74=146 and is just three shots behind the top-10 leaderboard.

Sophomore Cory Lopez remained steady with rounds of 74-74=148 and is tied at 34th overall. Lopez is one of only four players with an eagle this week. Freshman Giovanna Fernandez, playing in her first collegiate event, rounds out the Razorback counting scores shooting 73-78=151 over the first two days. Miriam Avora also moved up the leaderboard shaving four strokes off her round one score posting a day-two 74. Ayora is in the clubhouse shooting 78-74=152.

Freshman Ffion Tynan, playing as an individual, also bettered her numbers and raced up the leaderboard. The Llanharry, Wales, native moved 31 spots into a tie for 45th overall after cutting 10 strokes off her day one score shooting 80-70=150.

Despite a two-stroke improvement in the team score, Arkansas fell to the 10th spot in the stacked field of 15 teams in the spring opener. Florida State remains in first place shooting 286-287=573 followed by No. 8 Virginia in second at 287-288=575. UCF (292-286=578) moved up two spots into third place, followed by No. 21 LSU (292-287=579) and No. 7 Florida (291-290=581) rounding out the top-five teams.

The Razorbacks have a final round on Tuesday to move up the leaderboard as the challenging spring schedule continues.

More Information

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.