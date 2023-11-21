FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors and his staff have added a valuable addition to the Class of 2024 in 6-3 guard, Jada Bates. The Powder Springs, Georgia native brings length, speed and handles, as well as great defense. Bates had 16 Division I offers on the table, choosing Arkansas over Clemson, Alabama, Mississippi State, Miami, Florida State and Georgia, among others.

Jada Bates | G | 6-3 | Powder Springs, Georgia | McEachern High School

#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors

Attend more games hoping they will see your Razorback logo in support… You do all the things that have been successful with past prospects, but there is no communication in return.

Early in my coaching career, we would have been discouraged, and you’d given up on Recruit “Y,” but as you age in this game, you realize there are still families out there that have a plan that’s different, so you keep in touch and you keep doing what you promise you’ll do… and then one day, they reach out to you (not the opposite)!

“Coach, we’ve been waiting.”

“Coach, we’ve been doing our research.”

“Coach, you’re in our top list.”

“Coach, we want to come visit.”

Zooms, calls, texts, visits, follow-up texts, calls and more Zooms, and we have a new Razorback.

Razorbacks, meet and help us welcome…

JADA BATES.

THE ACCOLADES: