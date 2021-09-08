Arkansas Women’s Basketball Announces 2022 SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball’s 16-game 2022 Southeastern Conference slate has officially been released, the league office announced today. The Hogs will tip-off the new conference season on the road for the second straight season, when they head to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels (Dec. 30).

Following the conference season opener, the Razorbacks will make their 2022 debut in Bud Walton Arena, where they will take on perennial women’s power Tennessee (Jan. 2), who they beat at home the last time the two teams met on the Hill. After that, the Hogs will follow the Vols back to Tennessee, where they will take on Vanderbilt (Jan. 6) in the Music City. Arkansas will then head home to play rival Missouri (Jan. 9) before the first bye of the conference slate.

Coming off the first bye will be a challenge, as a home date with South Carolina (Jan. 16) will await Neighbors’ Hogs. The run to the second bye of the season includes a road game at Alabama (Jan. 20), a two-game homestand featuring Mississippi State (Jan. 23) and LSU (Jan. 27), and then back-to-back road trips to Tennessee (Jan. 31) and to Texas A&M (Feb. 3).

The stretch run begins at home, as Arkansas will play host to Auburn (Feb. 10) following the season’s second bye. After the brief stop at home, the Razorbacks will be back on the road for two straight games once again, as they will head to Columbia for a rematch with Mizzou (Feb. 13) before traveling down to the Sunshine State for a showdown with the Gators (Feb. 17). Hog fans will have two remaining chances to catch their team at home, as the Hogs will host Kentucky (Feb. 20) and Georgia (Feb. 24) in back-to-back games following the two-game road trip. Arkansas closes the regular season with a road rematch against Mississippi State (Feb. 27).

2022 SEC Schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 30 – at Ole Miss

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Tennessee

Thursday, Jan. 6 – at Vanderbilt

Sunday, Jan. 9 – Missouri

Sunday, Jan. 16 – South Carolina

Thursday, Jan. 20 – at Alabama

Sunday, Jan. 23 – Mississippi State

Thursday, Jan. 27 – LSU

Monday, Jan. 31 – at Tennessee

Thursday, Feb. 3 – at Texas A&M

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Auburn

Sunday, Feb. 13 – at Missouri

Thursday, Feb. 17 – at Florida

Sunday, Feb. 20 – Kentucky

Thursday, Feb. 24 – Georgia

Sunday, Feb. 27 – at Mississippi State

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.