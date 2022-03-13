The Arkansas women’s basketball team earned a (seed) will meet (opponent) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Even though the Razorbacks (18-13) had a down year compared to last season, they head into the tournament ranked 30th in NET, comfortably making the newly expanded Field of 68 in the women’s bracket.

But the taste of the year before still looms. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Arkansas entered the tournament as a four-seed, with a favorable draw in the first two rounds of the bracket. However, the Hogs were one-and-done, being upset by No. 13 Wright State in the opening round in San Antonio, Texas.