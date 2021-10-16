Arkansas Without Pair of Starters on Defense Against Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is without redshirt sophomore safety Jalen Catalon and senior defensive lineman Markell Utsey today against Auburn.

Both played against Ole Miss last week, but they are out today. Sam Pittman will likely address the injuries following the game.

Catalon has played with a broken hand for a few games, but reportedly injured his should against the Rebels. Utley is a transfer from Missouri,

Catalon is fourth on the team with 46 tackles, including 22 solo. He has 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. Utley has nine tackles, three solo, 1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack,, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

