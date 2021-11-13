Arkansas wins The Boot in overtime, defeating LSU, 16-13!

The Razorbacks came into the game against LSU with two missions: Win back The Boot, and help get to a better bowl game. It took an overtime period, but Cam Little drilled the game-winning field goal to deliver The Boot back to Fayetteville as Arkansas defeated 16-13.











After an opening drive that led to a field goal by Cam Little, the Hogs offense struggled to get anything going. LSU found the endzone to start the 2nd quarter, and took a 10-3 lead into halftime.

It took Arkansas until the 6 minute mark of the 3rd quarter to add points on the scoreboard. KJ Jefferson found a wide open Dominique Johnson down field and the sophomore running back strolled into the endzone to tie the game 10-10.

Cam Little added another field goal right before the end of the 3rd quarter to regain the lead for Arkansas 13-10.

Next up for Arkansas, the Hogs travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama at 2:30pm on Saturday.