Arkansas Will Host Official Visitors This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ first recruiting weekend under Sam Pittman is here with at least four prospects coming to campus.

There will be a strong Memphis flavor to the visit list with three from there visiting. The three will be joined by Harvey (La.) Helen Cox three-star safety Donovan Johnson, 6-2, 180.

The trio from Memphis are Central four-star wide receiver and safety Darin Turner, 6-4, 215, White Station three-star offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315, and University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 305.

Turner was committed to Arkansas prior to Chad Morris being fired on Nov. 10. Turner previously took an official visit to Arkansas during the Oct. 19 weekend when the Hogs hosted Auburn. He decommitted on Nov. 13.

Turner said at the time of his previous official visit he was open to playing wide receiver or safety. Arkansas is hoping to get Turner back into the committed column this weekend.

Curry and Henderson were being recruited to Missouri by Brad Davis. Curry remains committed to the Tigers right now and will leave Fayetteville on Saturday to head to Columbia for an offical visit to Missouri. Henderson took an official visit to Missouri the Nov. 23 weekend when the Tigers hosted Tennesssee. But don’t expect Henderson to make a decision this weekend

To clear things up I will be signing in February. — marcus. (@mbh_III) December 12, 2019

Johnson committed to Virginia on June 16. He is a talented safety which is a position of need in this recruiting class. Arkansas will do its best to try and flip Johnson.

Arkansas and others can start signing prospects on Wednesday. The early signing period runs from Dec. 18-20. The traditional signing period will begin on Feb. 5.