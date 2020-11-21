Arkansas Will Be Playing Without Many Key Players

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to take on LSU today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, but they will, as expected, be missing several key players due to COVID or contact tracing.

Senior running back Rakeem Boyd and true freshman Dominique Johnson are both out of the game. Sophomore Trelon Smith will start and likely be backed by senior T.J. Hammonds and true freshman walk-on Donte Buckner.

The defensive line is another area hit hard. Senior Dorian Gerald, sophomore Isaiah Nichols, senior Xavier Kelly, sophomore Zach Williams, redshirt freshman Eric Gregory and junior Julius Coates are among those out.

Sophomore safety Simeon Blair, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and sophomore offensive lineman Noah Gatlin are also out. Gatlin and Limmer are out due to injuries.

Rumors had redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson out, but he is dressed out and went through warmups.

Others are missing, but as has been reported all week it’s the defensive line and running back positions hit the hardest.