Arkansas’ Wednesday Practice: Tyson Morris back with Hogs

On Wednesday, Arkansas wide receiver Tyson Morris returned to practice in Tampa Bay, Florida with the Razorbacks in preparation for Saturday’s Outback Bowl. Earlier in the week, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed that Morris did not make the initial trip to Florida with the team, but did not confirm a reason as to why.

However, Pittman was hopeful the veteran wide out would be able to return and Morris was on the field at the University of Tampa with the team Wednesday morning. Check out the highlights from practice!