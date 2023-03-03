The Arkansas Razorbacks’ time in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament came to an end at the hands of 1-seed and top ranked South Carolina Thursday afternoon.

The Hogs battled with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina dominated on the boards and were too much to contain. The final score from Greenville, SC, 93-66.

Freshman Saylor Poffenbarger led all scorers with 22 points. Samara Spencer finished with 16, and Makayla Daniels with 12.

Chrissy Carr, who had 34 points in the Hogs game Wednesday against Missouri, only had 4 points against the Gamecocks.

Arkansas waits until the Women’s NCAA Selection Show on Sunday, March 12 at 7pm on ESPN to see if they will be in the NCAA Tournament for the 3rd straight year.