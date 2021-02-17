Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Game Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of the Ole Miss and Arkansas game on Thursday due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week. Three other games have been postponed, as well. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.
SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements, Thursday, February 18
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at Mississippi State
LSU at Kentucky
Missouri at Texas A&M
