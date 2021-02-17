Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Game Postponed

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been on a roll of late while establishing significant firsts in several seasons, so they figured why not go out and end an 11-game regular-season losing streak against the Florida Gators. Mission accomplished as the 24th-ranked Hogs overcame a late deficit to take down the Gators, 75-64, on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville to pick up the program's first win as a ranked team in six seasons.

In a battle of Jacksonville, Ark., natives, freshman guard Davonte "Devo" Davis came out on top of Florida junior guard Tyree Appleby as Davis finished with a game-high 18 points (7-of-14 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws) to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 36 minutes to lead the way. Arkansas let a 15-point second-half lead slip through its fingers as Florida fought to a 62-61 advantage with 4:40 to play, but the Hogs punched back as Davis' transition lay-in was the start of a curtain-closing 14-2 run to give Arkansas its 14th double-digit-margin win of the season. The Hogs made 10 of their final 12 free throw attempts while holding Florida to 0-of-6 field goal shooting and forcing 4 Gator turnovers in the final 3:07.