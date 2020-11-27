Arkansas Game with Missouri Moved to December 5th

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for football games to be played on December 5 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play ten games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to December 5.

The schedule for December 5 includes two games rescheduled from earlier in the season, Alabama at LSU and Arkansas at Missouri, and moves three games originally scheduled for December 5 to a date to be determined. The Alabama at Arkansas, Ole Miss at LSU and Missouri at Mississippi State games, originally scheduled for December 5, will be rescheduled.

Revised schedule of SEC Football Games for December 5:

Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Because CBS had rights to the originally scheduled Alabama at LSU game on November 14, the rescheduled game on December 5 will be televised by CBS at 7 pm CT / 8 pm ET as part of a CBS doubleheader.

The following games were originally scheduled for December 5 and will now be rescheduled:

Alabama at Arkansas

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion.”

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).