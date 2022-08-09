By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday with the first three periods open to the media.

It appears the offensive line with Cody Kennedy is starting to take shape. The first unit had Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Ricky Stromberg at center. Latham and Jones are on the left side.

With Marcus Henderson limited to a green jersey and out for awhile with an injury Josh Street is operating at the second-team center. He is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound redshirt freshman walk-on from Bentonville. He chose Arkansas over scholarship offers to Maryland, Kansas and elsewhere.

The second-team guards are Jalen St. John and E’Marion Harris with Andrew Chamblee and Ty’Kieast Crawford the tackles. St. John and Chamblee are on the left side.

Malik Hornsby

While keeping in mind the media periods were very short on Tuesday, but Malik Hornsby worked at quarterback for the three periods.

He was one of four quarterbacks throwing to wide receivers. He was joined by KJ Jefferson, Cade Fortin and true freshman walk-on Rykar Acebo from Jonesboro. The fifth quarterback Kade Renfro is still out with a knee injury.

Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood once again showed good hands and athletic ability at wide receiver. Landers transferred in from Toledo and Haselwood from Oklahoma. Hudson Clark is one of Arkansas’ top cornerbacks and talked about what he has seen from Landers.

“Matt’s a good guy,” Clark said. “He can create a lot of separate. He’s got pretty big strides. He’s definitely a new type of receiver we’ve seen this fall camp. So he’s been good for us.”

Malik Chavis is another cornerback who offered up praise for Landers.

“Really just his speed,” Chavis said. “He’s fast. Matt is really fast. He has SEC speed. He’s fast.”

Chill Day

For the first time since they practiced Friday the Hogs will not have to hit the practice fields on Wednesday. Arkansas will return to practice on Thursday, first day in full pads, and then Friday before holding the first scrimmage on Saturday.