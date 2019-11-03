Arkansas Trying to Land Talented O-Lineman Brady Ward

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas needs offensive linemen in the Class of 2020 and one of the best took official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal three-star Brady Ward, 6-8, 310, talked about the visit after it concluded.

“I enjoyed it, I had a good time hanging out with all of the recruits and players,” Ward said. “I had a good time hanging out with the players last night. I enjoyed the game.”

Did it exceed your expectations?

“It was pretty much what I expected, a little bit more,” Ward said. “I enjoyed it a little more than I thought I would. I like it a lot more than I did before I came here.”

Ward and his family took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Feb. 22.

Great visit with the Hogs today. Thanks @coachchadmorris and @coachdustinfry for a great day and hosting my family. #wps pic.twitter.com/5lI4jZBkEL — Brady Ward (@jbward76) February 23, 2019

Ward wanted to spend more time with the coaches this weekend and he got his wish in that regard.

“I got closer to the coaches this weekend,” Ward said. “It was a lot of fun hanging out with them.”

Ward has Arkansas, Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma high on his list of colleges. He will attend the Alabama and LSU game Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

“Right now, I’m just focusing on my season because we’re in the playoffs right now and after that I’ll try and narrow down exactly where I’m going and then make a decision,” Ward said.

Ward and his teammates are 7-3 on the season. They will be at home Friday night at 7 p.m. to host Montgomery (Ala.) Lanier in the playoffs.