Arkansas’ Trip to Notre Dame Now Rescheduled

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was slated to face Notre Dame on the road Sept. 12, but due to COVID forcing rescheduling of games all over the country it was postponed.

The Hogs will now make the trip to Notre Dame on Sept. 16, 2028. The first meeting of the two schools on the gridiron will still be Sept. 27, 2025.

The Razorbacks also have a home game scheduled against Memphis on Sept. 9, 2028.

Arkansas is set to begin its seconds season under Sam Pittman on Sept. 4 when Rice comes to Reynolds Razorback Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m. and on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.