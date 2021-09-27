Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Tre Williams Honored by SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — Two of Arkansas’ stars during Saturday’s 20-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday were honored by the SEC on Monday.

Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Burks posted season-highs of six catches and 167 receiving yards with a touchdown against the Aggies. He recorded his sixth career 100+ yard receiving game, which is tied for sixth-most in a career in program history. Burks scored on an 85-yard reception in the first half, his second-longest reception of the year after logging a 91-yard touchdown catch the week prior against Georgia Southern. This season, Burks ranks third in the SEC and 22nd nationally, producing 373 receiving yards.

Williams, a transfer from Missouri, has been outstanding all season. On Saturday, he was in the Texas A&M backfield posting four tackles, including career-high-tying marks of 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hurries. He sacked Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada twice, totaling 13 yards lost. Williams and the Arkansas defense held the Aggies to a season-low 272 total yards.

Burks, Williams and the Hogs will face No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in Athens with an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.