The Arkansas men’s basketball team is going dancing as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on No. 13 Vermont in the West Region.

The Razorbacks (25-8) are coming off an SEC Tournament loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, but they’ve built quite a resume entering the Field of 68.

Eric Musselman and the Hogs have knocked off some of the best teams in the country, including Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee, all Quad 1 wins on the schedule.

Arkansas is looking to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Hogs entered as a three-seed on their way to an Elite Eight run, knocking off Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts, before falling to eventual champion Baylor.