Arkansas To Play UConn January 28

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas added another game to its schedule Head Coach Mike Neighbors announced today, as the University of Connecticut Huskies will come to Bud Walton Arena on January 28. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT, and will be televised on ESPN2. The Hogs were scheduled to play Vanderbilt on that day before the Commodores canceled their season due to complications related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We entered this season knowing cancellation of games could be a possibility, so we started early conversations with our friends in the game that had a similar desire to play the best competition possible with COVID protocols in mind,” Neighbors said. “When Vanderbilt opted out of the season Monday, we were lucky enough that UConn had a common open date as ours. A few texts and a couple of calls later, we got it all set.”

“We are so proud of our team for wanting to play against the best teams in the country,” Neighbors continued. “They embrace the challenge of playing against the team that has set the standard for play in our game over the last 25 years. We are thrilled for our fans, too. They get to see another high-quality matchup inside Bud Walton Arena. Thanks to our administration for providing our student-athletes the opportunity to make a game of this magnitude happen so quickly. Coach Auriemma has been nice to me since my first year in college basketball and we can’t thank him and his staff enough for making this game happen.”

UConn, currently ranked third in the Associated Press Poll, represents the second top-five non-conference game on the Hogs’ schedule this season, as Neighbors & Co. also hosted Baylor back on December 6. Arkansas won its game against the Lady Bears, 83-78. With the addition of the Huskies to their schedule, the Razorbacks have now played every National Champion since the turn of the century except for Notre Dame (Baylor, 2019, 2012, 2005; South Carolina 2017; UConn 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2000; Texas A&M, 2011; Tennessee, 2008, 2007; Maryland, 2006).

The Huskies are currently undefeated, sporting a flawless 8-0 record so far this season. The Hogs and the Huskies have only squared off one other time, a 100-64 road win for UConn back in November of 1998. Both teams were ranked in that matchup as well – Arkansas came into the game ranked 18th, while the Huskies were ranked third.

There is an Arkansas connection for UConn, as starting guard Christyn Williams hails from Little Rock, playing her high school ball at Central Arkansas Christian. The trip to the Natural State for the Huskies will be a homecoming for the 5-11 junior.

TICEKT INFORMATION

Season Ticket Holders/Single Game Ticket Purchasers (Who have already purchased a Vanderbilt ticket)

All season ticket holders and anyone who has already purchased a Vanderbilt single game ticket will use that same ticket to be granted admission to the game vs. UConn. The seat location referenced on the ticket will be the same and has not changed due to the change in opponent.

New Single Game Purchasers

Tickets will go on sale immediately and will be available to the general public. There will be no priority on-sale for Foundation members due to the short turnaround time.

UConn Single Game Ticket Prices

Advance Sales: Adult – $10 | Youth – $6

Gameday Sales: Adult – $13 | Youth – $10

Everyone regardless of age is required to have a ticket and all seating will be reserved due to the seating capacity requirements based upon the guidance set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health. Fans are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance due to safety precautions; customer service windows will be open on gameday to assist fans as needed. Fans needing to purchase tickets on gameday may do so by scanning QR codes on display outside Bud Walton Arena.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.