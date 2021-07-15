Arkansas to play Kansas State in 1st Round of Hall of Fame Classic

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on Kansas State of the Big 12 Conference in the first round of the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday, Nov. 22, in Kansas City, Mo.

The winner will take on the Illinois-Cincinnati winner in the championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 23, while the losers from the first-round games will square off in a consolation matchup, also to be played on Nov. 23.

The Razorbacks will play at least two Big 12 opponents in 2021-22 counting their SEC / Big 12 Challenge contest against West Virginia at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Arkansas is 3-8 all-time against Kansas State, but the Hogs won the last two meetings in back-to-back seasons (’90-91 and ’91-92) in a home-and-way series.

The Hogs are coming off an NCAA tournament Elite Eight finish and a final national Top 10 ranking after placing second in the SEC in ’20-21, while West Virginia ended its season with a Round of 32 exit from the NCAAT and a final ranking of No. 13 after placing third in the Big 12. Both teams were 3-seeds in the NCAAT.

In addition to the Kansas State and West Virginia games, Arkansas has three more known opponents that Hogville.net has confirmed that are set to play the Hogs at BWA in the upcoming season: Gardner-Webb of the Big South conference on Saturday, Nov. 13; in-state Division 1 program Central Arkansas of the Southland conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in a rematch of the Hoop Hogs’ 100-75 home win last season; and Elon of the Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Assuming the NCAA allows teams to return to a typical, maximum 31-game schedule — reduced to a max-27-games in ’20-21 due to the pandemic — the Hogs would be able to add another 7 opponents to their non-conference schedule as a lead-up to their 18-game SEC slate.