Arkansas to play at Oklahoma State as part of ’20-21 Big 12 / SEC Challenge

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have known for some time that they’d once again be taking part in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge and that they’d be playing on the road, and on Wednesday it was CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein who cited sources in confirming as much as he reported the Hogs would play at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., as part of the one-day, 10-game event.

The SEC has yet to formally announce the matchups and the date for Big 12 / SEC Challenge games, although the latter is expected to be scheduled on a Saturday in January.

The Razorbacks are 1-1 against the Cowboys in previous Big 12 / SEC Challenge games.

The Hogs will be playing in the event for the seventh season in a row. They are 3-3 all-time playing in the Challenge with wins at home against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU and losses on the road against Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech (from 2014-15 through 2019-20). Arkansas has never won or lost consecutive games in the event.

According to Rothstein, the other matchups in the ’20-21 Big 12 / SEC Challenge are: Florida at West Virginia, Texas at Kentucky, Texas Tech at LSU, Kansas at Tennessee, Auburn at Baylor, Iowa State at Mississippi State, Alabama at Oklahoma, TCU at Missouri, and Texas A&M at Kansas State.

The four SEC teams not playing in the event — Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt — will play each other in league games on the same day that the Challenge is being played.

Arkansas has yet to release its ’20-21 schedule, although several unprecedented parameters have been set in response to the coronavirus pandemic …

* Opening day for college basketball was moved to Nov. 25, which is 15 days later than the original Nov. 10 start date.

* Arkansas can schedule a total of 27 games (24 plus 2 or 3 more that would be part of a multi-team exemption event).

* Out of the maximum of 27 games, 18 will be SEC league games. It is presumed SEC teams will continue to take on 5 opponents in round-round play (home-and-away games) plus 4 more games at home and 4 more games on the road.

* Arkansas withdrew from the MGM Resorts Main Event 4-team tournament that was scheduled for late November in Las Vegas.