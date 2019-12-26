Arkansas Tight End Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Grayson Gunter has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports and sources.

It was first reported by Al.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Source: Arkansas starting tight end Grayson Gunter has entered the transfer portal — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 26, 2019

Gunter played in all 12 games in 2019 starting six of them. He caught six passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Gunter caught 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in his Arkansas career. He was a redshirt junior this past season and will be a grad transfer at his new school in 2020 with one year of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas currently has two scholarship tight ends remaining in the program. True freshman Hudson Henry redshirted in 2019 and former walk on Blake Kern will be a senior in the fall.

Among the other Razorbacks in the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2019 season are Nick Starkel and Daulton Hyatt, both quarterbacks, defensive lineman Collin Clay, offensive lineman Silas Robinson and wide receiver Jordan Jones. Robinson is headed to Texas State while the others aren’t committed to any school yet. Oklahoma State is known to be a possible destination for Clay.