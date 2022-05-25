FAYETTEVILLE — It will be No. 4 Arkansas and No. 18 Texas in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Thursday’s game will start at 6 p.m. while Friday’s contest set for 5:30 p.m. Both games are slated to be shown on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks were 3-0 in the Fayetteville Regional defeating Princeton 11-0 and then taking down Oregon twice, 6-2 and 9-3. Arkansas is 27-4 at home and a 16-2 since March 26 (first SEC home series), dropping its only two games to LSU and Kentucky at Bogle Park. They drew 9,174 fans last weekend to Bogle Park.

Arkansas has already secured the most wins in a single season with 47. They look to extend that record against Texas, who they are 0-6 against in series, and then hopefully the College World Series in Oklahoma City. One thing going for the Razorbacks is their success against Top 25 teams. Arkansas is currently 18-5 against Top 25 teams.

Arkansas has some talented players. KB Sides was the SEC Player of the Year. Chenise Delce was named SEC Pitcher of the Year while Courtney Deifel won SEC Coach of the Year. Arkansas won the SEC regular season title, the SEC Tournament and Fayetteville Regional.

Linnie Malkin holds the all-time Arkansas record for home runs with 50 while Danielle Gibson is second with 48.

The Razorbacks have two outstanding pitchers. Delce and Mary Haff have displayed why they’re a 1-2 punch six games into post season play. In three postseason appearances (19.0 IP), Haff has compiled a 3-0 record, 0.37 ERA, two shutouts, three complete games, 19 strikeouts while surrendering just one earned run and curbing opponents to a .188 batting average. Delce has tallied a 3-0 record with a 1.00 ERA in 21 IP, three complete games, one shutout, 21 strikeouts and limiting opponents to a .173 batting average. Additionally, Delce has walked zero in postseason play. Combined, the duo has notched a 0.70 ERA throughout six games, including four games against ranked opponents (Florida, Missouri, Oregon, Oregon).

Thursday’s meeting will be the first since Feb. 13, 2016, between Arkansas and Texas. The Razorbacks are 47-9 on the season while the Longhorns are 41-18-1. At the Seattle Regional, Texas defeated Weber State 6-0, Washington 8-2, fell to Washington 2-1 and then defeated Washington 3-2. Texas is 3-3 against SEC schools this season, They fell to Alabama twice, Auburn once and then swept LSU in a three-game series.