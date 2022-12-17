FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Pittsburgh defensive end John Morgan III is being sought by Arkansas and will see what the school has to offer this weekend.

Morgan, 6-2, 265, is a former Upper Marlboro (Md.) DeMatha Catholic standout who signed with the Panthers in the Class of 2018. The 2023 season will be Morgan’s sixth in college football as he will take advantage of the NCAA granting a COVID year.

In addition to Arkansas, Morgan has gained offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Colorado, Indiana, Memphis, Buffalo, Appalachian State and Akron since entering the transfer portal.

In 2022, Morgan had 19 tackles, including 13 solo, five for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. In his career, Morgan had 72 tackles, including 49 solo, 23 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

He’s considered an outstanding pass rusher. He had 5.5 sacks in 2021 and four in 2020.

Morgan’s recruitment even added a funny twist to those tracking airplanes. Arkansas was in Baltimore to see him for an in-home recruiting visit this week when many assumed they were there to see Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams.

Arkansas has added North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205, Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335, and Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189. Criswell was a standout quarterback at Morrilton before heading to North Carolina. Sam Pittman listed the remaining needs from the transfer portal on Friday.

“Well, I think we need to add some receivers,” Pittman said. “I think where we are tight end wise, we may need to add a tight end. We’re still looking for a premier pass rusher possibly. That would be my least concern right there, right now. I believe we need some veteran linebackers and certainly we need some more players in the secondary.

“Again, you asked a question, I answered it. That’s not to say that we don’t have good players on our team. I explained it to our team that way, as well. As we continue to go, it’s not necessarily looking for, it’s not a guy that has to come in and start. But we learned a lesson last year at a lot of positions, that you have to improve your talent because of injury. We got in a little bit of a problem because of that last year at times.”

The Razorbacks will face Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff and televised on ESPN.