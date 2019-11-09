Arkansas Suspends Running Back for WKU Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — True freshman running back A’Montae Spivey has been suspended for today’s game against Western Kentucky.

Spivey, who is from Phenix City (Ala.) Central, played for the first time this season against Mississippi State. He carried three times for 14 yards.

Spivey helped lead Phenix City to a state championship as a senior. He rushed 183 times for 1,363 yards and 19 touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 196 yards. He was named the Opelika-Auburn news Offensive Player of the Year.