Arkansas’ Special Teams Gets Some Early Work on Practice Fields

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks hit the practice fields again on Tuesday and among the early work was punters and punt returners getting some action.

Arkansas only had four punt returns in 10 games last season. Treylon Burks had one return for four yards while Nathan Parodi had three returns for 14 yards.

This spring apparently Arkansas is looking at several candidates for the punt returner job. On Tuesday, the ones back to return were Parodi, cornerback Khari Johnson, running back Trelon Smith, cornerback Ladarrius Bishop, running back T.J. Hammonds, defensive back Nick Turner and running back Javion Hunt.

The trio of returning punters are Reid Bauer, George Caratan and Sam Loy. In 2020, each of that trio had some punts. Bauer punted 39 times for an average of 43.5, Caratan 16 times for 45.4 average and Loy five times averaging 35.2.

In addition in some other work, offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford and tight end Blake Kern doubled up to block defensive end Jashaud Stewart as freshman running back Preston Crawford ran outside.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Andy Boykin continues to wear a green jersey. The Razorbacks will practice again Thursday and then hold a scrimmage in Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.