By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging 1.5 points, 0.7 assists, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.4 steals in 5.1 minutes per game while shooting 32.1% from the field, including 35.3% from 3. He started twice.

Part of the Razorbacks’ heralded 2020 recruiting class that ESPN ranked as the 5th best haul in the nation, Robinson played in Arkansas’ first 11 games as a freshman in ’20-21 before a foot injury that required surgery caused him to miss the remainder of the season. He averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 assist, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.3 steals in 8.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.9% from the field, including 41.7% from 3, in his first campaign with the Hogs.

Robinson scored his college career-high of 15 points against Mississippi Valley State in his debut as a Razorback on Nov. 25, 2020.

After playing most of his high school career in his home state of Arkansas, Robinson transferred to prestigious national independent school Oak Hill Academy in Virginia to play his senior season in ’19-20 as he started at point guard on a squad that ascended to a No. 2 national high school ranking at one point in the season.

Robinson played his sophomore (’17-18) and junior (’18-19) seasons at Bryant High School in Arkansas and led the Hornets to the 7A state title game in 2019.

As a high school freshman, Robinson led Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock to the school’s only state championship (Class 3A) in basketball while earning title-game MVP honors.

According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings for 2020, Robinson was rated the No. 39 prospect (a 4-star) in the nation.

