Arkansas Softball to Play Thursday at SEC Tournament in Tuscaloosa

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas softball team will play as the No. 2 seed in the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament, which begins for the Razorbacks on Thursday, May 13, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. By virtue of their top-four seed, the Hogs received a bye to the quarterfinals and await the winner of No.7-seed Tennessee and No.10-seed Texas A&M at approximately 4 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Razorbacks (40-8, 19-5 SEC) earned a share of the program’s first SEC regular season title with Florida. Since Arkansas and Florida did not meet in the regular season, the win-loss record against the highest seeded common opponent serves as the tiebreaker. The Gators went 2-1 versus No. 3-seed Alabama, while the Razorbacks finished 1-2.

The SEC Tournament utilizes a single-elimination format and includes all 13 softball playing member institutions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter