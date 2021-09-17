Arkansas Softball Releases 2021 Fall Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its fall schedule for 2021, which features six dates to see the Razorbacks at Bogle Park.

Arkansas will continue its successful “Razorbacks Unlimited” intrasquad scrimmages, which were adopted last year and follow a similar format to Athletes Unlimited scoring, where individuals earn points. The team will play four Razorbacks Unlimited doubleheaders.

Additionally, the Hogs host a fall tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, against outside competition. Arkansas plays a doubleheader each day, taking on Butler Community College (Kan.) at 1:30 p.m. and Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. on Saturday before rounding out the weekend on Sunday against Louisiana Tech at 10 a.m. and Tulsa at 3 p.m. The entirety of Arkansas’ fall schedule will take place at Bogle Park.

Arkansas 2021 Fall Schedule – All Times Central

Date | Time Razorbacks Unlimited / Opponent Sept. 19 | 1 p.m. Razorbacks Unlimited (DH) Sept. 24 | 5 p.m. Razorbacks Unlimited (DH) Oct. 1 | 5 p.m. Razorbacks Unlimited (DH) Oct. 9 | 1:30 p.m. Butler Community College (Kan.) Oct. 9 | 4 p.m. Louisiana Tech Oct. 10 | 10 a.m. Louisiana Tech Oct. 10 | 3 p.m. Tulsa Oct. 15 | 5 p.m. Razorbacks Unlimited (DH)

Last season, the Razorbacks claimed the SEC regular season title and hosted NCAA Super Regionals at Bogle Park for the first time in program history. Head coach Courtney Deifel earned SEC Coach of the Year honors, while pitcher Mary Haff returns after garnering the program’s first ever SEC Pitcher of the Year award.

