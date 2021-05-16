Arkansas Softball Picked To Host NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas will play its first game of the NCAA Tournament against Manhattan at noon CT on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks are 1-0 all-time against the Jaspers, winning 9-1 (6 innings) in 2018 in Madeira Beach, Fla. Arkansas is 1-0 against the Jackrabbits and 0-2 when facing the Cardinal.
Bogle Park last hosted a regional in 2018, with Arkansas claiming the regional championship after defeating DePaul and Wichita State, twice.
How to Request NCAA Regional Tickets
Razorback Foundation members and season ticket holders will be able to request tickets beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. Click here or contact the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151. You will need to be logged into your account to see the tickets available.
- All requests will be for all-session tickets and everyone will be limited to a max of 2 tickets per account during this initial on-sale
- Tickets are not guaranteed and those who request tickets will receive an email on Tuesday, May 20 with information on if they did or did not receive tickets
- Seating in the bowl will be reserved, while seating in the Bogle Berm will be general admission
- If any tickets remain, additional single game tickets will go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, May 19 at 9:00 a.m.