FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas softball team has found out what their NCAA postseason fate will be.

The Hogs getting an 11-seed and will host a regional at Bogle Park.

Joining them in Fayetteville, Harvard, Notre Dame and Oregon. The Hogs will match up with Harvard in game one of the regional.

Arkansas finished the season with a 38-17 overall record and a 14-10 record in the SEC.

They fell to Alabama 3-1 in nine innings in the SEC Softball Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.