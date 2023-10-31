PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 1 seed Arkansas (13-3-2) avenged its regular-season loss to Auburn with a 4-0 rout of the Tigers, the No. 8 seed, in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Hogs scored two goals in each half to pick up their first win of the postseason. Freshman goalkeeper Phoebe Carver made two saves and notched her fifth shutout in her 10th appearance.

How it Happened

The Razorbacks dominated possession from the first touch but didn’t get on the board until the 28th minute. Forward Morgan White netted her first goal in over a month and her seventh of the season to open the scoring after heading in a cross from freshman Kennedy Ball.

Six minutes later, SEC Midfielder of the Year Bea Franklin doubled Arkansas’ lead with another one of her patented header goals, this time off a corner kick from defender Emilee Hauser. Ten of Franklin’s 14 goals as a Razorback have been scored via the header.

The Hogs went into the break ahead in shots, 14-3, and corner kicks, 3-0.

The Razorbacks didn’t let up in the second half. Graduate forward Anna Podojil put her 50th career goal across in the 62nd minute after she received a ball from sophomore Makenzie Malham at the penalty spot. Podojil’s right-footed shot hit the far post, making the save from Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska impossible.

Freshman Kate Carter became the 17th Razorback to score this season with six minutes left in the match. The Bentonville, Arkansas native deflected Tiger defender Hannah Colson’s attempt at a clearance. Carter’s deflection went across the ground and past Prohaska for her first collegiate goal.

The Hogs finished the match ahead in shots, 22-7.

Next Up

No. 10 Arkansas will face the winner of No. 18 Mississippi State and Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Thursday, November 3.Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the match will air on SEC Network.