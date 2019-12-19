1  of  2
Arkansas Signs JUCO DE Julius Coates

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added East Mississippi Community College three-star defensive end Julius Coates to the Class of 2020.

Coates, 6-7, 275, signed with Arkansas on Thursday morning.

Coates was committed to Colorado, but decommitted on Dec. 6. He chose the Hogs over Nebraska, Oregon, Colorado and others.

As a sophomore, Coates had 30 tackles, 19 solo, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a pair of recovered ones and a couple of pass breakups.

He played high school football at Rockford (Ill.) Guilford.

Coates is the eighth addition to Arkansas’ class.

