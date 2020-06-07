Arkansas Signees Cayden Wallace, Tink Hence Talk MLB Draft Decision

Go pro or grow in Fayetteville?

by: Nick Walters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the 2020 baseball season is still up in the air, the MLB Draft is right around the corner.

The top-rated Arkansas natives projected to be selected are Razorbacks signees Tink Hence and Cayden Wallace. Nick Walters visits with the recent high school grads days before the draft.

Tink and Cayden talk anticipation to hear their names called and what goes into their decisions of going pro or staying in school. The draft kicks off on Wednesday and finishes on Thursday.

Markevian “Tink” Hence – RHP

  • No. 84 draft prospect
  • Watson Chapel High School (Pine Bluff, AR)
  • Hear more from Tink here.

Cayden Wallace – 3B

  • No. 113 draft prospect
  • Greenbrier High School (Greenbrier, AR)
  • Hear more from Cayden here.

